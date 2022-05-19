Poll: Plurality Trust Governor, State Legislature to Decide Abortion Laws

Hannah Bleau

A plurality of likely voters say they trust their governor and state legislature to decide abortion laws rather than the federal government, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released Thursday found.

The survey asked respondents who they trust the most to decide laws governing abortion. The survey offered three choices: Federal courts, the federal government, and the governor and state legislature. 

A plurality, 41.4 percent, said they trust the decision to be made at the state level with the state legislature and governor. Less than one-fifth, 18.1 percent, said the decision should be made by the federal government, followed by 7.4 percent who said the federal courts.

However, one-third, 33.1 percent, remain unsure. 

A plurality of Democrats, specifically, remain unsure — 42.1 percent. Roughly one-quarter of Democrats, 27.5 percent, trust the federal government to make the rules on abortion, and another quarter, 24.1 percent, trust the governor and state legislature.

A plurality of independents. 38.5 percent, also said they trust the governor and state legislature to make those decisions, compared to 20.9 percent who trust the federal government. A majority of Republicans, 60 percent, said the they trust the decision to be made at the state level. 

The survey, taken May 6-8, 2022, among 1,082 likely general election voters, has a +/- 2.99 percent margin of error.

The findings follow the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion, overturning Roe v. Wade. However, despite the continued narrative from leftists, doing so would not make abortion illegal but return the decision back to the states — something a plurality of Americans agree with, according to this survey.

However, abortion activists are convinced they are in the majority.

