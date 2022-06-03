Hillary Clinton: ‘No One Actually Needs an AR-15’

After enjoying years of taxpayer-funded protection from agencies and departments, many of which avail themselves of AR-15 rifles, Hillary Clinton tweeted Friday, “No one actually needs an AR-15.”

Her tweet:

No one actually needs an AR-15. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 3, 2022

This is not the first time Clinton has a taken a position against guns that runs totally counter to the fact she has spent many years of her life living with the peace of mind that comes from being protected by good guys with guns.

Following the December 2, 2015, San Bernardino attack that killed 14, Clinton said, “Guns, in and of themselves…will not make Americans safer.”

She reacted to push-back against gun-free zones and calls for more citizens armed for self-defense by saying, “…Arming more people–to do what?–I think it’s not the appropriate response to terrorism.”

On January 3, 2016, Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump pushed back against Hillary’s comments, saying, “Hillary said that guns don’t keep you safe. If she really believes that she should demand that her heavily armed bodyguards quickly disarm!”

Amid President Biden’s current gun control push Breitbart News pointed out he is protected by the very guns he wants to bar Americans from owning.

