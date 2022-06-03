Hillary Clinton: ‘No One Actually Needs an AR-15’

PORT WASHINGTON, NEW YORK - APRIL 11: Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton talks during a conversation on gun violence at the Landmark Theater on April 11, 2016 in Port Washington, New York. The New York Democratic primary is scheduled for April 19th. (Photo by Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images)
Andrew Theodorakis/Getty
After enjoying years of taxpayer-funded protection from agencies and departments, many of which avail themselves of AR-15 rifles, Hillary Clinton tweeted Friday, “No one actually needs an AR-15.”

Her tweet:

This is not the first time Clinton has a taken a position against guns that runs totally counter to the fact she has spent many years of her life living with the peace of mind that comes from being protected by good guys with guns.

Following the December 2, 2015, San Bernardino attack that killed 14, Clinton said, “Guns, in and of themselves…will not make Americans safer.”

She reacted to push-back against gun-free zones and calls for more citizens armed for self-defense by saying, “…Arming more people–to do what?–I think it’s not the appropriate response to terrorism.”

File/U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) is accompanied by a senior officer after she laid a wreath of flowers at the monument of Polish officers murdered by Soviet secret security services in Katyn in 1940, during her visit in Krakow on July 3,2010. (JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Surrounded by her Secret Service security detail, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Hillary Clinton has one last thumbs-up for the crowd before she leaves the the Fort Worth Stockyards in Fort Worth Texas, Saturday, March 1, 2008. (Photo by Paul Moseley/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

File/Surrounded by her armed Secret Service security detail, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Hillary Clinton has one last thumbs-up before she leaves the the Fort Worth Stockyards in Fort Worth Texas, Saturday, March 1, 2008. (Paul Moseley/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

On January 3, 2016, Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump pushed back against Hillary’s comments, saying, “Hillary said that guns don’t keep you safe. If she really believes that she should demand that her heavily armed bodyguards quickly disarm!”

Amid President Biden’s current gun control push Breitbart News pointed out he is protected by the very guns he wants to bar Americans from owning.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

 

