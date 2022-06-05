The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board announced at its first meeting since 19 children and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman that the school where the tragedy took place will not reopen.

Robb Elementary School was the site of an attack that killed 19 fourth graders and two teachers on May 24.

CNN and the New York Post reported on the meeting, while the investigation into what took place is still underway:

Superintendent Hal Harrell told parents at the meeting that students would not be returning to the school — but then shut down the meeting and went into a long closed-door session without ever addressing the district’s police chief Pete Arredondo, who made the fateful decision to not breach the classroom door where gunman Salvador Ramos was holed up with two classrooms full of kids. … Arredondo, who was elected to a seat on the city council earlier this year, was secretly sworn into office last week after a council meeting was canceled.

Some parents who attended the meeting expressed anger that the school officials did not address the many questions they have about the police response to the attack, including claims that the officers waited more than an hour to take down the shooter.

“We want answers to where the security is going to take place,” Angela Turner, a Uvalde parent who lost her niece in the shooting, told CNN.

“This was all a joke,” Turner said of the meeting. “I’m so disappointed in our school district.”

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) has called for the FBI to investigate the police response.

Last week, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced it would launch an investigation into police actions as requested by Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter.