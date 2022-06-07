Illegal Alien Acquitted of Killing Kate Steinle Sentenced to Time Served for Federal Gun Crimes

The seven-time felon, five-time deported illegal alien acquitted of murdering 32-year-old Kate Steinle in 2015 has been sentenced to time served for federal gun crimes for which he was convicted.

Jose Garcia Zarate, the 51-year-old illegal alien who has been in prison for almost seven years, was sentenced to time served this week for violating federal firearm laws. In February 2020, as Breitbart News reported, Zarate was initially deemed mentally unfit to stand trial for the charges, but in February, a doctor found him fit for trial.

In March, Zarate pleaded guilty to the federal firearm charges even as his attorneys pleaded with President Joe Biden to free him from federal custody.

Following Steinle’s 2015 killing on a pier in San Francisco, California, Zarate was charged with her murder after being caught on surveillance footage running from the shooting.

After his arrest, Zarate admitted to shooting and killing Steinle, who was walking on the pier at the time with her father, saying he chose San Francisco because it was a sanctuary city that shields criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation by federal immigration officials.

On November 30, 2017, Zarate was found not guilty of murdering Steinle.

Zarate will now face charges in Texas where he is accused of violating federal immigration law for refusing to report his location to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

