The January 6 Select Committee sought on Monday to highlight that Rudy Giuliani was “inebriated” during election night of 2020 in an apparent effort to discredit him and former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said, “President Trump rejected advice of his campaign experts on election night, and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim that he won and insist the vote-counting stop, to falsely claim everything was fraudulent.”

The committee also played a video of a deposition in which former Trump aide Jason Miller said that Giuliani was “definitely intoxicated” on election night.

Giuliani had allegedly pressed Trump to declare victory, according to Miller.

In video, Jason Miller confirms Rudy had too much to drink that night. Rudy pressed Trump to declare victory and say Trump “won it outright,” per Miller. Both Jason Miller and Stepien thought it was too soon to say they won. But Rudy was saying: “They’re stealing it from us.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 13, 2022

Journalists and democrat pundits mocked Giuliani on social media.

Everyone on Trump's staff told him he had not won anything. He was told over and over votes were still being counted. Trump ignored them and followed the guidance of a drunk disgrace instead. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 13, 2022

"An apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani" I'm dead. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) June 13, 2022

The committee showed clips of Giuliani speaking in the days after the election, claiming fraudulent voting. The committee also showed clips of Sidney Powell, another attorney who was working with Giuliani to find voter fraud.

They also played clips of former Attorney General Bill Barr, who had resigned from the Trump administration in December, criticizing Giuliani and Powell’s allegations of fraud.

