Poll: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Leads Democrat Beto O’Rourke by 19 Points 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is ahead of his Democrat challenger, failed presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, by 19 points, according to a new poll.

Blueprint Polling found that 56 percent of Texas voters support Abbott, compared to 37 percent support for O’Rourke. An additional seven percent of Texas voters remain undecided ahead of November’s general election.

These latest poll numbers are the first to come out since O’Rourke crashed Gov. Abbott’s press conference in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. During the press conference O’Rourke interrupted, he told the governor, “You’re doing nothing,” in regards to school safety.

O’Rourke’s outburst prompted the Uvalde mayor to call O’Rourke a “sick son of a bitch.”

“He needs to get his ass out of here/ Sir, you’re out of line! Sir, you’re out of line! Please leave this auditorium.,” the mayor told O’Rourke. “I can’t believe… you’re a sick son of a bitch,” the mayor continued, “that would come to an event like this to make political issues.”

The latest poll numbers show that O’Rourke’s stunt backfired and harmed his gubernatorial campaign.

Blueprint Polling surveyed 603 Texas voters from June 8 to June 10. The poll’s margin of error is 3.9 percent.