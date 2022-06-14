Big Tech should step in and censor individuals who oppose President Biden’s climate change agenda, National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy told Axios’s Alexi McCammond in an interview last week.

“And so the challenges now that we’re moving from denial to actually just trying to, to disengage the public from understanding the values of solar energy, the values of wind energy, the benefits of clean energy. We have to get tighter, we have to get better at communicating,” McCarthy said during an appearance at Axios’s The Infodemic Age event on Thursday.

Further, McCarthy said Big Tech should step in and “stop allowing” people to spread what the administration considers to be “misinformation” regarding Biden’s climate change agenda.

“And frankly, the tech companies have to stop allowing specific individuals over and over again to spread disinformation. That’s what the fossil fuel companies pay for,” McCarthy asserted.

“That’s what folks who make money out of fossil fuels and don’t make money and don’t care about saving consumers cost. That’s what they do. We have to be smarter than that, and we need the tech companies to really jump in,” she added:

Biden's National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy says Big Tech should censor people who criticize Biden's "green" energy agenda. pic.twitter.com/wEMWWpTp60 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) June 14, 2022

During that same interview, McCarthy claimed that fossil fuel companies and climate change pose “a significant threat to public health.”

“Fossil fuels have actually created significant health challenges on our country, not just climate change, but we’re talking about pollution that’s impacting people’s lives,” she claimed.

Notably, McCarthy asserted last year that it would be “ridiculous” to ask Americans to “sacrifice” for the climate due to the ramifications of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. But her recent blame on oil and gas companies comes as gas prices reach yet another record high, hitting $5.016 per gallon.

Her remarks also follow the controversy over Biden’s attempts to establish a disinformation board. According to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) documents obtained by Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA), “DHS had plans for its Disinformation Governance Board (DGB) to partner with Big Tech companies to monitor domestic speech about topics including election security and COVID-19,” as Breitbart News detailed.

“As it turns out, Tucker, the people that the Biden administration thinks are the real threat to America,” he said. “It’s not the drug cartels. It’s not foreign threats. It’s you. It’s the American people,” Hawley said during an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“If you have questions about COVID, if you have questions about COVID masks, if you have questions about the COVID vaccine, this administration wanted you to be monitored. This Disinformation Board was set up to go after you,” he added. “That’s what the documents say.”