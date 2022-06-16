New York Post Endorses Rep. Lee Zeldin for Governor

The New York Post’s editorial board has endorsed Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) for New York governor less than two weeks from the state’s gubernatorial primary.

Zeldin is the “best choice” to win and govern in the face of a Democrat-controlled legislature, the Post said.

The Post wrote:

The state has, for the first time in a long time, a realistic chance for a Republican governor — and a strong crop of GOP candidates. The question we’ve focused on is who’s the best choice to not just win, but also who has the experience and determination to deliver the needed revolution in the face of howls of protest from a likely Democrat-controlled Legislature.

The Post’s endorsement of Zeldin comes less than two weeks before the state’s primary on June 28 and just days before early voting begins on Saturday.

“Honored that @NYPost just endorsed my candidacy for NY Governor in the upcoming June 28th GOP primary. ALL IN! Losing Is Not an Option,” Zeldin tweeted after the Post announced its endorsement.

🚨🚨🚨 Massive Endorsement Alert! Honored that @NYPost just endorsed my candidacy for NY Governor in the upcoming June 28th GOP primary. ALL IN! 🇺🇸 Losing Is Not an Option!https://t.co/5XPGq3wmuX — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) June 17, 2022

The Post praised Zeldin for his efforts in Congress to pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 into law. The outlet also noted that Zeldin defeated incumbent Democrats twice in his ten-year political career: First in 2012 when he beat an incumbent Democrat for a state Senate seat, and next in 2014 when he joined the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Post noted that Zeldin would roll back Democrat-pushed criminal justice reforms and remove district attorneys like Soros-funded Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg “who refuse to enforce the law.”

The outlet highlighted his economic policies, including statewide tax cuts, ending unnecessary regulations, and reversing the state’s fracking ban.

The Post also highlighted his opposition to “woke indoctrination” in New York public schools and his commitment to promoting civic education in classrooms in the endorsement.

The Post called on the state Republican Party to unite around the eventual primary winner and urged “every Republican, independent or Democrat who is sick of the state of this state” to vote for Zeldin to “bring back prosperity, pride and sanity to Albany and the people of the Empire State.”

Zeldin holds a commanding lead over his challengers in the state’s GOP gubernatorial primary, according to a recent poll.