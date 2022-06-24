As President Joe Biden’s job approval numbers continue to be in trouble, a recent poll shows that Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett could unseat incumbent Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI) in the November election for Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District.

Barrett holds a two-point lead on Slotkin despite her having a significant advantage in name recognition. At the same time, Republicans hold an 11-point lead on the generic ballot, and Biden is 26 points underwater in the district he carried in his presidential run. Biden saw his latest approval rating at the lowest ever nationwide.

An internal poll from the National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC), first reported by Politico, showed that Barrett leads the incumbent 46.1 percent to 44.6 percent, with 10.3 percent undecided.

However, the internal poll noted that Slotkin is sitting at under 50 percent on the ballot — which is the worse level she’s had since winning the seat in 2018 — even though she has nearly 100 percent name recognition.

Barrett, an Army veteran — whom Slotkin has attacked for training with the Army — was elected to the Michigan House in 2014 and then was elected to the state Senate in 2018. He showed a more significant lead after the poll did message testing — with in percent of decided voters chosing him.

Democrat Elissa Slotkin Attacks GOP Opponent for not Campaigning; He was Training with the Armyhttps://t.co/tA1np8gt3r — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) February 15, 2022

After message testing, 51.9 percent said they would vote for Barrett, while only 41.9 said they would vote for the Democrat.

The polling after testing lines up with the generic ballot in Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District. On the generic ballot, 50.3 percent said they would vote for the Republican candidate, while only 39.3 percent said they would vote for the Democrat on the ballot. There were 10.4 percent who said they were undecided.

Also, Biden’s job approval is underwater in the congressional district. Only 36.2 percent approved of Biden’s job as president, while a majority (62.5 percent) disapproved of him. There were only 1.3 percent who said they were unsure.

NRCC’s internal poll was conducted by Cygnal in Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District from June 14 to 16. The poll asked 400 people in the district and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.70 percent.

Nationwide, on CIVIQS’ rolling job-approval average last Saturday, Biden’s approval rating went down to only 32 percent, the lowest in his presidency, with a 57 percent disapproval. Eleven percent of survey participants did not approve or disapprove.

But, overall, Biden’s approval rating is underwater in 48 states, including the typically dark blue California and his home state of Delaware. He has a net approval of negative 25 nationwide.

The NRCC’s spokesman, Mike Berg, said, “Elissa Slotkin might be doing better if she didn’t spend her time in Washington backing Joe Biden’s inflationary spending sprees and massive tax hikes.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.