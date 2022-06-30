Poll: 40 Percent of Americans Consider Themselves ‘Very’ Patriotic

Less than half of Americans consider themselves to be “very” patriotic, a YouGov/The Economist survey released this week found.

The survey, taken ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, asked respondents how they describe themselves.

Less than half, 40 percent, consider themselves “very” patriotic, followed by 34 percent who consider themselves “somewhat” patriotic. Sixteen percent say they are “not very” patriotic, and ten percent say they are “not at all” patriotic.

Republicans are far more likely than Democrats to consider themselves “very” patriotic — 66 percent to Democrats’ 27 percent. Just over one-third, 37 percent, of independents consider themselves “very” patriotic as well.

The survey also asked respondents, “This Fourth of July weekend, would you say you plan on celebrating more than usual, less than usual, or about the same as usual?”

While most, 66 percent, say they will celebrate “about the same as usual,” over a quarter, 27 percent, say they will celebrate “less than usual.” That admission comes as President Biden delivers an expensive Fourth of July weekend, as the country experiences 41-year high inflation and the price of cookout food rising 17 percent overall:

The individual breakdown is even worse. Two pounds of ground beef, for example, is up 36 percent, and two pounds of boneless chicken is up 33 percent. Further, 32 ounces of pork and beans is up 33 percent, and three pounds of center cut pork chops is up 31 percent. Lemonade, another summer staple, is up 22 percent.

The survey was taken June 25-28, 2022, among 1,500 U.S. citizens and has a +/- 3.2 percent margin of error.

“Remember groceries being this expensive when Republicans were in charge?” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) asked this week. “Nope!”: