Kamala Harris Calls for Limiting ‘Who Has Access’ to ‘Assault Weapons’

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke in Highland Park Tuesday and called for limiting “who has access” to “assault weapons.”

People quoted Harris as saying, “We’ve got to be smarter as a country in terms of who has access to what, in particular assault weapons.”

USA Today noted that Harris also spoke earlier Tuesday. “We need to end this horror,” she said. “We need to stop this violence. And we must protect our communities from the terror of gun violence.”

Harris touted the gun control package President Joe Biden signed June 25, 2022, suggesting that bill represented progress.

However, the bill signed by Biden failed to prevent the Highland Park attack from occurring, just as Illinois’s red flag law, gun purchase waiting periods, and gun owner licensing failed to prevent it.

Highland Park’s “assault weapons” ban also failed to hinder the attack.

