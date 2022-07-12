“But this growing inflation, and the resulting pessimism about the economy, has restored one thing to normal: the historical relationship between how Americans view the economy and how they view the president,” the reporters continued.

According to a New York Times poll on Monday, only one percent of voters view Biden’s economy as excellent. Just nine percent said Biden’s economy is good. Twenty-nine percent said the economy is just fair while the majority (58 percent) said the economy is poor.

When voters were asked if inflation and the rising cost of living are important midterm factors in their midterm voting preferences, 96 percent said they are. Only two percent said inflation is not relevant to their vote.

Overall, Biden’s approval rating is very low. According to FiveThirtyEight polling on Monday, Biden’s approval rating 18 months into his presidency is the lowest of any modern president in over 75 years

Biden received the worst approval rating of his presidency on Saturday from Civiqs. Just 29 percent of voters approved of Biden, down from 48 percent when he assumed office.

