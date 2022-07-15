U.S. Senators who are also doctors released a public service announcement (PSA) about the fentanyl crisis on Friday, calling it the “deadliest drug our nation has ever seen.”

“I come to you today, not only as a U.S. Senator, but as a physician concerned for the health and safety of our nation. Fentanyl is killing over 200 Americans every day,” the PSA from Republican Sens. Roger Marshall (R-KS), John Barrasso (R-WY), John Boozman (R-AR), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), and Rand Paul (R-KY) says in part. “Unfortunately, many Americans who have died from an overdose didn’t even know they were taking the deadliest drug our nation has ever seen. … They didn’t know that just one pill can kill…”

NEW: DEA Los Angeles announces a seizure of 1 million fake pills containing fentanyl in Inglewood, the largest fentanyl bust the DEA has ever made in CA. The pills are believed to be linked to traffickers associated w/ the Sinaloa cartel & were intended for distribution. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/YpBFtq3JGO — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 14, 2022

“As physicians in the Senate, we know fentanyl is everywhere – no community is spared. … Never take any drug except those personally prescribed by your physician and filled by your pharmacist. Parents, teachers: please talk to your children before it’s too late. … By working together we can make a difference and stop the drug traffickers that are driving addiction and poisoning our neighbors and children,” they continued.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) cites Mexico and China as the main sources of fentanyl trafficking into the Unites States. As Breitbart News reported in April, four times as much fentanyl is flowing across the United States-Mexico border under President Joe Biden compared to two years ago when former President Trump was in office.

In a statement accompanying the PSA, senators included harrowing statistics about fentanyl in the United States:

Government data analysis from opioid awareness organization Families Against Fentanyl showed that fentanyl overdoses were the leading cause of deaths for adults ages 18 to 45 in 2020 — more than cancer, suicide, COVID-19, or motor vehicle accidents, Fox News reported.

A narcotic smuggling attempt was stopped by @CBP officers at the #Calexico Port of Entry. During the examination officers discovered more than 50 pounds of fentanyl in the vehicle. #KeepItUp #FrontLine #OTM @DHS Read more about it here: https://t.co/EraacNrxUz pic.twitter.com/hPk0YCCCrW — Director of Field Operations Sidney Aki (@DFOSanDiegoCA) June 21, 2022

“Fentanyl also killed more Americans in general in 2020 than car accidents, gun violence, breast cancer or suicide, according to the analysis of CDC data from Families Against Fentanyl,” according to the report.

Republicans are increasingly urging President Joe Biden to stop his efforts to end Title 42, the public health authority used at the United States-Mexico border to stem illegal immigration, and instead use the policy to fight the nation’s deadly fentanyl crisis.