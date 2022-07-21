Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is overseeing a relief effort for some 60,000 families in the state hit hardest by rising inflation with a one-time payment of $450 per child.

“These letters are real,” DeSantis’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, said in a tweet with a copy of the documents families will receive.

Pushaw also pushed back against claims that these payments are hypocritical because of criticism by conservatives that Biden’s excessive federal spending is the cause for inflation.

Pushaw tweeted again in response to someone accusing DeSantis of adding to inflation.

“The federal government causes inflation by deficit spending,” Pushaw wrote. “Stimulus checks were part of that. By contrast, the budget surplus in Florida is at the state level and it’s already money in existence, we do not print money here. So — no, it doesn’t cause inflation.”

The local NBC affiliate WFLA reported on the development:

It was not immediately clear who would qualify to receive the payments. Materials published by the state government said 59,000 families would be receiving the checks. First Lady Casey DeSantis’ held a roundtable on July 15 in Tampa to discuss state efforts to support foster and adoptive families in the state, where the funding effort was announced. At the roundtable, DeSantis said the one-time $450 per child payments could be used for food, school supplies, or “whatever they need to make their kids successful.” The First Lady said foster parents, adoptive parents, and single mothers were all eligible for the funds. The $450 payments are part of Hope Florida, which is administered by DCF. The Hope Florida program “utilizes ‘Care Navigators’ to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based community, nonprofits, and government entities to break down traditional community silos in an effort to maximize resources and uncover opportunities,” according to the governor’s office. It’s main goal is to “help individuals realize economic self-sufficiency and prosperity.”

Families will also get a letter from DeSantis with the check that says:

Dear Floridian,

As the father of three young children, I know that getting ready for a new school year can be both exciting and stressful. To offset the costs of rising inflation, especially with a new school year approaching, the State of Florida is giving you $450 for each child in your care.

This one-time payment can be used for anything from buying diapers to fueling up at the pump. I also want to make sure you are aware of our state’s “Back-to-School” sales-tax holiday, which will take place from July 25 through August 7, to help you get the supplies you need to prepare for the upcoming school year. Supplies that will be tax-free during this time include clothing, bags, computers, shoes and other school supplies.

Please accept this payment as a form of gratitude and acknowledgment for all that you do to help nurture Florida’s future. God bless you, and God bless the great state of Florida.

Sincerely,

Ron DeSantis

Governor

DeSantis said on Friday, according to the article:

We are doubling down on bringing together public and private groups to collaborate and communicate with and on behalf of Floridians. We are going beyond government by bringing community partners to the table to meet the needs of foster and adoptive families under the umbrella of my Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative. I am on a mission to make sure that no child in Florida goes without hope, happiness, and a home. That means doing everything we can to support those who have stepped up and welcomed these children into their homes, as well as local partners that are already lending families a helping hand.

