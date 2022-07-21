Nolte: Bottom Falls out of Joe Biden’s Presidency with 36.8% RCP Average

With a RealClearPolitics average job approval of just 36.8 percent, it is finally happening—the bottom is falling out of His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s presidency.

That 36.8 percent is a record low for Biden. It’s also lower than former President Trump’s record low, which briefly hit 37 percent.

Biden’s disapproval rating averages 57.5 percent, which ties his all-time high.

Slow Joe is underwater by a whopping 20.7 points.

Of the 11 most recent polls, only three show Biden’s job approval rating above 39 percent. All three of those have him at a mere 40 percent.

The average of the five most recent polls shows Biden with just a 36.6 percent job approval rating.

For contrast, on this same day in Trump’s presidency (July 21, 2018), The Donald enjoyed a 43.1 percent approval rating, a 52.7 percent disapproval rating, and was upside-down by only 9.6 points.

Even the polls that are friendliest towards Democrats show the bottom falling out of Biden’s presidency.

Biden’s approval rating dropped into the 20s for the first time in his presidency, a Saturday Civiqs poll revealed. https://t.co/LU0UXkWUC4 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 10, 2022

Quinnipiac: 33 percent approve, 59 percent disapprove; 26 points underwater.

NPR/PBS: 36 percent approve, 58 percent disapprove; 22 points underwater.

Reuters/Ipsos: 36 percent approve, 59 percent disapprove; 23 points underwater.

No pollster loves Democrats more than Fox News, where Biden is 19 points underwater with just 40 percent approving of the job he’s doing, while 59 percent disapprove.

Two things are happening here…

The first is that — and this is pure speculation on my part — these left-wing pollsters have adjusted the way they are weighing their samples, doing so to hurt Biden. Remember, media polls are almost all left-wing propaganda and weapons wielded and weighted to manipulate public opinion and perception. Again and again and again, we have seen this when comparing actual election results to what the polls told us would happen.

Put another way; the media want Biden out. They know he can’t win re-election in 2024. He’s too old. He’s too incompetent. Polls as bad as these will not only nudge Biden away from seeking a second term, they will encourage others in the Democrat party to mount a 2024 challenge against a sitting president.

The second thing happening is that Biden is losing support with his base, with fellow Democrats. This is why you see him doing crazy stuff like considering declaring a national climate emergency and claiming the climate is such a danger to humans it gave him cancer.

Biden’s approval with Hispanics has continued to nosedive, with the latest poll putting it lower than his approval with white Americans. https://t.co/VuqHBRnVMk — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 16, 2022

Wednesday’s climate/cancer fiasco was all about Biden pandering to his base to stop the hemorrhaging of his approval ratings.

If things keep going the way they are, he could easily see his approval average in the mid-30s by next week and the low 30s in late August. And at that point, his goose is cooked.

During his presidency, Trump’s approval rating dips were nowhere near as alarming for one reason: almost all of those dips were based on lies generated by the corporate media. So it was just a matter of riding out those fake news cycles. Then his approval rating would pop back up.

Biden’s approval rating is not artificially manipulated like Trump’s. Slow Joe has most of the media on his side. So what’s killing him is incompetence mixed with terrible policies. This means there’s no end in sight for his cratering numbers, no tunnel to get through. The economy is in the dumpster because of Biden’s policies. Gas prices are at record highs because of Biden’s policies.

On top of that, he’s not reversing those failed policies. He’s doubling down on them.

