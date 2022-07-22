House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday defended her support of abortion. She told reporters she is a “very Catholic person” who happens to support a woman’s decision to terminate her pregnancy, deeming the politicization of the subject “uniquely American” and “not right.”

“What I agree on is that– whatever I believe or agree with the popes on is not necessarily what public policy should be in the United States as people make their own judgments honor their own responsibilities and attend to the needs of their families,” Pelosi said when confronted with the fact that top adherents of her faith are adamantly anti-abortion.

A reporter then asked the 82-year-old about the attacks on pregnancy centers and churches and Republicans calling out Democrats for their seeming silence, but Pelosi refused to condemn the violence.

Instead, she reasserted her position as a pro-abortion Catholic and took it a step further, dismissing the politicization over abortion in the U.S. as something that is fundamentally “not right.”

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone announced on Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is forbidden to receive Holy Communion because of her increasingly “extreme” pro-abortion views. https://t.co/W84Gn0Mid0 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 21, 2022

“Let me just say this. A woman has a right to choose to live up to her responsibility. It’s up to her, her doctor, her family, her husband, her significant other, and her God. This talk of politicizing all of this, I think, is something uniquely America and not right,” Pelosi said, pointing to other countries as her defense.

“Other countries– Ireland, Italy, Mexico have had initiatives to expand a woman’s right to choose– very Catholic countries. I’m a very Catholic person, and I believe in every woman’s right to make her own decisions,” she added, refusing to take any other questions on the subject.

WATCH: Speaker Nancy Pelosi sets out her views on abortion

Despite her claims as a “very Catholic” person, Pelosi overtly objects the church’s teachings on matters such as abortion, as well as same-sex marriage.

Meanwhile, while radical pro-abortion Democrats insists that a woman should have full freedom to terminate her pregnancy, recent Echelon Insights polling shows that a majority believe there should be limits, banning most abortions after 15 weeks.