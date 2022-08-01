Judge Strikes Down San Francisco Law Allowing Illegal Aliens to Vote

A San Francisco, California, law that allowed illegal aliens and other foreign nationals to vote in some local elections was struck down in court late last week.

On July 29, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Richard Ulmer overturned the city’s ordinance that was first passed in 2016, which allowed foreign nationals — including illegal aliens — to vote in citywide school board elections so long as they are the parent of a school-aged child and are not incarcerated or out on parole.

By 2018, as Breitbart News reported, the city had spent almost $400,000 to register a total of 61 foreign nationals to vote in the school board elections.

Ulmer, though, ruled that the ordinance is in violation of the California Constitution, which specifically states that “a United States citizen 18 years of age and resident in this state may vote.”

“In sum, San Francisco ordinance 206-21 is contrary to the California Constitution and state statutes and thus cannot stand,” Ulmer wrote,

The ruling is yet another blow to the open borders lobby, which has made noncitizen voting a fixture of their agenda to eliminate the privileges of American citizenship.

In June, the New York Supreme Court similarly struck down a New York City law that allowed foreign nationals to vote in citywide elections so long as they had lived in the city for at least 30 days. In that case, the court found that the state’s constitution is clear that voting “is a right granted to citizens of the United States.”

