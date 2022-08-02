President Joe Biden broke CDC guidelines on Monday by refusing to wear a mask around others while testing positive for the coronavirus, the White House physician confirmed Tuesday.

“It is important to wear a mask or respirator when you are sick or caring for someone who is sick with COVID-19,” the CDC website states.

“CDC guidance suggests that he wear a mask when he’s around others,” Ashish Jha, the White House Covid response coordinator said July 25. “The president is going to follow CDC guidance.”

But Joe Biden went on national television Monday evening without a mask after testing positive Saturday. On Tuesday afternoon, Biden again tested positive with “a return of a loose cough,” the White House said.

Biden has been vaccinated and boosted at least twice.

I made a promise to the American people that we’d continue to conduct effective counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan and beyond. We have done that. pic.twitter.com/441YZJARMX — President Biden (@POTUS) August 2, 2022

President Biden is still testing positive for Covid. His physician says he “continues to feel well, though he is experiencing a bit of a return of a loose cough.” pic.twitter.com/kU9z7dXZGw — annmarie hordern (@annmarie) August 2, 2022

It’s not the first time Biden has ignored the CDC guidelines. Biden shared a photo and video of himself on July 21, seemingly alone, on social media. In order to capture the images, proximity to an individual holding a camera is imperative.

Folks, I'm doing great. Thanks for your concern. Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to send my regrets for missing our event today. Keeping busy! pic.twitter.com/uf7AsOg571 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 21, 2022

Without the coronavirus, Biden has been a stickler for mask wearing. He has been routinely photographed wearing a mask while uninfected. In fact, Biden has even worn a double mask. Such protocol was not pictured in July or August.

“I hope all Americans who live in the areas covered by the CDC guidance will follow it; I certainly will when I travel to these [coronavirus infected] areas,” President Joe Biden said on July 27.

Biden: “You're not going to get Covid if you have these vaccinations” Also Biden: Just tested positive for Covid, despite being double-masked and quadruple-vaxxed pic.twitter.com/XubaScCpp0 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) July 21, 2022

