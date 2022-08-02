Joe Biden Fails to Wear a Mask While Testing Positive for COVID

In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., on the phone from the Treaty Room in the residence of the White House Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Washington. Biden says he's "doing great" after testing positive for COVID-19. The White House …
Adam Schultz/The White House via AP
Wendell Husebø

President Joe Biden broke CDC guidelines on Monday by refusing to wear a mask around others while testing positive for the coronavirus, the White House physician confirmed Tuesday.

“It is important to wear a mask or respirator when you are sick or caring for someone who is sick with COVID-19,” the CDC website states.

“CDC guidance suggests that he wear a mask when he’s around others,” Ashish Jha, the White House Covid response coordinator said July 25. “The president is going to follow CDC guidance.”

But Joe Biden went on national television Monday evening without a mask after testing positive Saturday. On Tuesday afternoon, Biden again tested positive with “a return of a loose cough,” the White House said.

Biden has been vaccinated and boosted at least twice.

It’s not the first time Biden has ignored the CDC guidelines. Biden shared a photo and video of himself on July 21, seemingly alone, on social media. In order to capture the images, proximity to an individual holding a camera is imperative.

Without the coronavirus, Biden has been a stickler for mask wearing. He has been routinely photographed wearing a mask while uninfected. In fact, Biden has even worn a double mask. Such protocol was not pictured in July or August.

“I hope all Americans who live in the areas covered by the CDC guidance will follow it; I certainly will when I travel to these [coronavirus infected] areas,” President Joe Biden said on July 27.

