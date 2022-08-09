Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) asserted Tuesday that if the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Monday raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was merely about “inconsequential archives,” then “it will be viewed as a political tactic” and thwart any credibility of the January 6 Committee.

“DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigation,” tweeted Cuomo, who resigned in disgrace last year.

In a statement Monday evening, Trump announced that Mar-a-Largo “is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

45: The political persecution of President Donald J. Trump has been going on for years, with the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and so much more, it just never ends. It is political targeting at the highest level! pic.twitter.com/03Mbm1ay6V — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) August 8, 2022

Maggie Haberman of the New York Times reported Monday that the raid “appeared to be focused on material that Mr. Trump had brought with him to Mar-a-Lago,” adding:

Those boxes contained many pages of classified documents, according to a person familiar with their contents. Mr. Trump delayed returning 15 boxes of material requested by officials with the National Archives for many months, only doing so when there became a threat of action being taken to retrieve them.

In his release, Trump stated that he had already been “cooperating with the relevant Government agencies” and asserted the Department of Justice was being weaponized:

After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate. It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections. Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries, Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.

Trump’s son, Eric Trump, told Fox News Channels’ Hannity that there was nothing inside the safe.