Felon Michael Cohen Celebrates Mar-a-Lago Raid: ‘Let’s Just All Rejoice’

Disbarred attorney and felon Michael Cohen took to Twitter Monday to share his glee that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided former President Donald J. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

“The look on your face when you learn that the @FBI just raided Mar-a-Lardo and #TFG is shitting a brick!!!#KarmaBoomerang,” wrote the former personal attorney to Trump.

Cohen, who completed his criminal sentence in November, was sentenced on several charges in 2018, including tax evasion. In a video tweeted by Meidas Touch, Cohen celebrated the raid.

“So everybody, enjoy the night. Let’s just all rejoice the fact that this man who has avoided, legitimately avoided any responsibility for anything is now going to be held accountable,” he said in part.

The former attorney, who voted for President Joe Biden in 2020, was just one of a number on the left and in the media who gloated over the raid.

Conversely, disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), demanded transparency from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigation,” tweeted Cuomo.

DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations. — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) August 9, 2022

Trump announced the FBI’s execution of the search warrant in a release Monday night.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar- A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

45: The political persecution of President Donald J. Trump has been going on for years, with the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and so much more, it just never ends. It is political targeting at the highest level! pic.twitter.com/03Mbm1ay6V — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) August 8, 2022

He stated that he was “working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies” and that “this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.” Trump continued:

It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections. Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries, Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.

“The lawlessness, political persecution, and Witch Hunt must be exposed and stopped. I will continue to fight for the Great American People,” Trump said.