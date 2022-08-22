Miami-Dade Democrats Fly Transgender Flag in Protest of Gov. Ron DeSantis

Democrat protesters in Florida’s Miami-Dade County flew a transgender flag as well as a sign calling for the end of capitalism in protest of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over the weekend — a move that comes as Florida Republicans continue to overtake Democrats in terms of voter registration in the Sunshine State.

One photo shows a variety of flags and signs at the protest. The transgender flag can be seen prominently, along with a large sign reading, “Down with Nazis, capitalists, commies of empire.” Florida Research also reported a red flag with hammer and sickle, along with a black anarchist flag. Other signs included “My body, My Choice” and “Keep Abortion Legal”:

The radical positions espoused by Miami Democrats follow a negative trend for Florida Democrats, as Republicans continue to overtake Democrats in terms of voter registration in the Sunshine State, surpassing them by over 200,000. Perhaps what is more, south Florida is home to many Hispanics who have roots fleeing communism. It remains unclear if Democrats’ radical positions will continue to drive Hispanic voters away from the Democrat Party, but the current trends suggest that it remains a major possibility.

In fact, while Democrats lead Republicans in voter registration in Miami-Dade 576,133 to 429,158, Hispanic Republicans in Miami-Dade outnumber those registered as Democrats by 70,738.

The radical agenda items touted by Miami Democrats, including showcasing the transgender flag, follows a year of legislative victories for the DeSantis administration. One of the latest, the Parental Rights in Education bill, barred classroom discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation for children in kindergarten through third grade, a concept which is popular across the board.

Nonetheless, the radical left has continued in its attempts to push radial gender ideology on children, prompting Florida to formally question the so-called “science of transgenderism, deeming such treatments — from puberty blockers to genital surgery — as “experimental and investigational.” As a result, Florida has prohibited Medicaid from covering such procedures.

