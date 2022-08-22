Democrat protesters in Florida’s Miami-Dade County flew a transgender flag as well as a sign calling for the end of capitalism in protest of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over the weekend — a move that comes as Florida Republicans continue to overtake Democrats in terms of voter registration in the Sunshine State.

One photo shows a variety of flags and signs at the protest. The transgender flag can be seen prominently, along with a large sign reading, “Down with Nazis, capitalists, commies of empire.” Florida Research also reported a red flag with hammer and sickle, along with a black anarchist flag. Other signs included “My body, My Choice” and “Keep Abortion Legal”:

Today, Miami-Dade Democrats had a rally. They flew the transgender flag, a red flag with the hammer & sickle, and a black anarchist flag. They also carried banners with communist slogans such as "Down With Capitalism". Many Miami residents fled from communism in Latin America. pic.twitter.com/iVzjEtI7f0 — Florida Research (@FlaResearch) August 21, 2022

Calling out the commies and abortionists protesting our Great Governor @GovRonDeSantis 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UWsFumLzBH — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 (@ReOpenChris) August 21, 2022