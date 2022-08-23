Biden’s Pentagon Again Rejects D.C. Mayor’s Request for National Guard to Handle Illegal Immigration Influx

President Joe Biden’s Pentagon has again rejected a request from Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) to activate the National Guard to help with an influx of illegal immigration.

In a request earlier this month, Bowser asked Biden’s Department of Defense to deploy the D.C. National Guard after her last request was rejected by the administration. The request comes as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has carried out his plan that buses border crossers and illegal aliens to the nation’s most dangerous sanctuary cities.

Biden’s Pentagon has again rejected the request, the Associated Press reports:

According to a copy of a letter to the city reviewed by The Associated Press, the Defense Department said use of the D.C. National Guard would be inappropriate and would hurt the overall readiness of the troops, forcing some to cancel or disrupt military training. [Emphasis added] The letter said the department also is concerned about putting uniformed military members in direct contact with migrants to provide food, sanitation or other support, saying the troops have no real experience or training for that mission. [Emphasis added]

Previously, Biden officials said they are worried about “the optics” of pro-sanctuary city Democrats like Bowser sounding the alarm on illegal immigration.

In July, Bowser called Abbott’s migrant buses to D.C. a “tipping point” for Washington, DC, and in her recent National Guard request, she called the arrival of the buses a “crisis.”

More than a few thousand border crossers and illegal aliens have been bused to Washington, DC, since Abbott started the initiative. The figure, though, still pales in comparison to the level of illegal immigration seen by American border communities under Biden.

In Texas border towns alone, nearly 130,000 border crossers and illegal aliens were caught crossing the border in June. Last month, in the small town of Normandy, Texas — with a population of just 29 residents — a single group of about 400 border crossers and illegal aliens crossed into the area in one day.

