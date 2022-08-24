Homeowner Opens Fire, Kills One of Two Alleged Intruders

A Bakersfield, California, homeowner opened fire shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, killing one alleged intruder and sending the second fleeing into the night.

KGET reports that the incident occurred at 11:11 p.m. Responding officer arrived to find one alleged intruder dead inside the home and learned that a second suspect had fled the scene.

The Bakersfield Californian notes the homeowner “was cooperative with the [Bakersfield Police Department] investigation and has not been arrested.”

Moreover, no charges have been filed against the homeowner.

The identity of the deceased alleged intruder has not been released.

On August 22, 2022, Breitbart News pointed out an alleged intruder armed with a knife was shot dead in Los Angeles’ Lincoln Park neighborhood after charging at the homeowner.

FOX 11 reports that the suspect charged the homeowner “for an unknown reason.” The suspect died at the scene.

