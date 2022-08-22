Alleged Intruder Charges Homeowner with Knife, Gets Shot Dead

An alleged intruder in Los Angeles’ Lincoln Park neighborhood allegedly charged a homeowner with a knife Friday night and was subsequently shot dead.

FOX 11 reports that the incident occurred at 10 p.m., when police say the suspect charged the homeowner “for an unknown reason.”

The homeowner shot the charging suspect, killing him on the scene.

ABC 7 notes that the deceased suspect was in his 30s.

A neighbor claimed she heard “like seven shots.” She said her sister heard the suspect yelling, “They got me, they got me.”

Neither the homeowner nor any of his family members were injured.

