Iowa’s longtime Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley released a campaign ad Thursday evening showcasing his radical Democrat opponent’s disrespect towards the Hawkeye State.

The Grassley Works announced a six-figure television ad campaign that displays Democrat Mike Franken trashing Iowa and disrespecting the same people he wants to represent in the U.S. Senate every chance he gets.

The ad lists what Franken has said on the campaign trail over the last year, complaining about the Hawkeye State.

One of the quotes the ad shows him saying is: “What I see in rural Iowa is a forlornness in the eyes, an emptiness, which I see in South Sudan … mostly in women who just look void.”

The U.S. Senate Democrat nominee is also shown in the ad stating, “It’s not the state that I want for the future generations. It’s not the state I want to be buried in.”

Franken also claimed that the state could be saved by declaring, “We can do this, rescue the state of Iowa. Rescue our reputation.”

Watch:

Mike Franken trashes Iowa and disrespects Iowans every chance he gets. Who does this guy think he is? pic.twitter.com/WE1T4RnTh5 — Grassley Works (@GrassleyWorks) September 1, 2022

“We think Iowans will be shocked as they learn more about Mike Franken’s radical views and low opinion of Iowa,” said Michaela Sundermann, the Grassley Works communications director.

“No one seeking to represent Iowa has ever been this disrespectful toward the state and its people,” Sundermann added. “We expect Iowa Democrats will soon experience buyer’s remorse as they learn more about their unvetted nominee. His views about Iowans are disqualifying.”

The most recent polling from the Des Moines Register showed Grassley with an eight-point advantage over Franken. Grassley is supported by 47 percent of Iowans, compared to Franken’s 39 percent.

Franken, a retired Navy admiral, came under fire recently for saying he “did not serve” in the military for President Joe Biden’s critics.

While on the campaign trail, Franken told a story about how he wrote a letter to the mayor of an Iowa town where a resident proudly flew an anti-Biden flag that read “Let’s go Brandon” and “F*** Joe Biden.”

Franken was so upset about the flag that he decided not to stop in the town, though he had planned to.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.