A Chicago children’s hospital is conspiring with local school districts to push gender transitions and gender theory on children.

The Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago has partnered with local schools to create trainings, guidance policy, and other resources aimed at promoting gender theory to children, including “kink,” “BDSM,” and “trans-friendly” sex toys.

According to documents obtained by activist Christopher Rufo, documents pushing “radical gender theory, trans activism, and sexually explicit materials” have been proliferated in at least four Chicago-area school districts at the middle and high school levels.

“Beyond Binary: Gender in Schools” is one of the primary training documents for school officials which tracks closely with the queer theory promoted by academia.

“White, Western society has created an oppressive gender binary, falsely dividing the world into the categories of man and woman, that has resulted in ‘transphobia,’ ‘cissexism,’ and ‘systemic discrimination’ against racial and sexual minorities,” Rufo wrote of queer theory.

This training is conducted by Hadeis Safi, a “LGBTQ and Gender Inclusion training facilitator” for the hospital’s Potocsnak Family Division of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine. Safi uses the plural “they/them” pronouns and “uses their [sic] experience as a non-binary person of color to build reference for attendees.”

The hospital’s Gender Inclusion program claims to offer care for “gender expansive” identifying children that is “gender-affirming,” such as puberty blockers. The page also offers a “related news” section with a singular link to an article arguing that “gender-affirming care is healthcare not child abuse.”

Training for teachers and administrators includes promoting the celebration of “gender diversity” and that staff must “affirm” any declaration of gender that does not match biological reality as well as “communicate a non-binary understanding of gender” to children.

Rufo reports that one version of the training seeks a more “gender creative” world that disrupts the “entrenched [gender] norms in western society.”

The presentation encourages public schools to support “gender diversity” in their districts, automatically “affirm” students who announce sexual transitions, and disrupt the “entrenched norms in western society” in order to create to a more “gender creative” world. pic.twitter.com/OdFuoETxik — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 31, 2022

The presentation also quickly begins to set the premise for hypersexualizing children starting from 18-months-old.

“By 18-24mo, children develop the ability to label gender,” the slide says. “Between 2-4 years, most children recognize gender differences, used gendered pronouns.”

“By age 5 to 6 years, most children declare a gender identity of male or female,” it continues. “Exploring gender is a very typical part of human development!”

According to Rufo, at least two of the Chicago school districts were told to offer a “Binder Exchange Program,” which teaches young girls how to bind their breasts in order to appear more masculine.

Additional resources include a link to a website that has what appears to be a dialogue about kink and BDSM, which graphically describes the sexual fetishes. It also includes articles titled “Muff Diving,” “Hot Sex Without a Hard On,” and “Butt Sex 101.”

The same website sells dildos, vibrators, “anal toys,” “penis toys,” “gender gear,” toys for kink and BDSM, and even a sticker exclaiming “every hole’s a goal.”

Another resource is a “kid friendly website for gender affirming gear” that sells artificial penis “packers,” “trans masc pumps,” breast binders, and “stand-to-pee” devices that appear to allow girls to act like they have a penis.

Next, Lurie Children's Hospital promoted a “kid friendly website for gender affirming gear,” which sells items such as artificial penis “packers,” female-to-male “trans masc pump[s],” and “stand to pee devices” for minors. pic.twitter.com/ImU7UBOqCS — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 31, 2022

In a model policy provided by the hospital to schools tells teachers to take a “gender-affirming approach” to curriculums; maintain a library offering “gender-affirming children’s books”; and allow students to use the restrooms, locker rooms, and sleep in the same rooms as students of the opposite sex.

It also instructs school administrators to keep a student’s “gender transition” secret from their families, while hiring a “Gender Support Coordinator” to facilitate the transitions of children without the knowledge of their parents.

Rufo wrote in conclusion:

Beyond the lurid nature of some of the content, these documents reveal a profoundly disturbing collusion between radical gender activists in the medical system and the public school bureaucracy. They have laundered the promotion of queer theory, synthetic sexual identities, and child sex toys under the guise of ‘health and education,’ devoting significant resources toward building what policy analyst Leor Sapir has called a school-to-clinic pipeline.

“The process is simple: children learn about and adopt ‘gender expansive’ identities in schools, which then direct them to gender clinics that can provide puberty blockers, hormone therapies, surgeries, and drug regimens that often add up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs over time,” he said.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.