Joe Biden Hosting ‘Unity’ Summit at the White House as Democrats Fuel Hatred and Fear of MAGA Republicans

President Joe Biden will host a “unity” summit at the White House on Thursday, after weeks of Democrats fueling hatred toward Republicans who support the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

The White House said in a statement the purpose of the summit is to “to counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety” promising to put forward “a shared vision for a more united America.”

But the president’s call for unity rings hollow after he and other Democrats continue condemning Republicans as “dangerous threats” to democracy who must be confronted.

Biden Calls MAGA Republicans "Violent," "Extreme," "Dangerous" While Ignoring Leftist Violence pic.twitter.com/JIJsQY8ADt — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 2, 2022

“We’ve got to kill and confront that movement,” Democrat Senate Candidate Tim Ryan said during a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC when asked about the “extremist” MAGA Republicans.

Biden himself shifted to more aggressive rhetoric toward former President Donald Trump and his supporters during a speech outside Constitution Hall, calling them “a clear and present danger” to democracy in the United States.

“Folks, it is within our power, it’s in our hands — yours and mine — to stop the assault on American democracy,” Biden said in a speech calling for healing the “soul of the nation.”

On Wednesday, Sen. Maizie Hirono (D-HI) angrily condemned a Republican proposed bill limiting abortions in America as “literally a call to arms in our country” suggesting Democrats take up weapons against Republicans.

“This is an outright attack on women in this country,” she continued. “That is how I see it.”

The White House has remained silent about the more violent Democrat rhetoric, despite the president repeatedly complaining about the state of American politics and the dangers of “inciting violence.”