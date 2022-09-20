An illegal alien is accused of killing 24-year-old Sheriff’s Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz in Weld County, Colorado, just one week before her 25th birthday.

Norberto Garcia-Gonzales, a 36-year-old illegal alien, was arrested this week for allegedly causing a hit-and-run crash that killed Hein-Nutz on September 18 while she was on her way to work.

According to Weld County investigators, Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle on her way to work when a drunk Garcia-Gonzales stuck her motorcycle — killing her in the process. Hein-Nutz was just one week away from her 25th birthday and had joined the Weld County Sheriff’s Office as a detentions deputy at the county jail in 2018.

“After many years of dreaming of being in law enforcement, I can finally say I am officially following my dreams,” Hein-Nutz wrote in a Facebook post in 2018 when she was first hired by the sheriff’s office. “This is only the first stepping-stone to a brighter future. Here is to a better life and doing what I was meant to do.”

Investigators allege that Garcia-Gonzales tried to flee the crash by running into a nearby cornfield as empty beer bottles were found in his vehicle. Garcia-Gonzales was arrested on Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death as well as reckless driving resulting in the death of a person.

KFYR TV reports that Garcia-Gonzales had a fake green card along with a fake Social Security card that he likely used to fraudulently gain employment in Colorado.

Garcia-Gonzales remains in Weld County Sheriff’s Office custody.

Hein-Nutz’s death at the alleged hands of an illegal alien comes as two illegal alien brothers have been charged in Wake County, North Carolina, with murdering Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd last month.

