The illegal alien accused of killing 24-year-old Weld County, Colorado, Sheriff’s Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz — just one week before her 25th birthday — had a criminal history, but federal agents failed to deport him.

As Breitbart News reported, 36-year-old illegal alien Norberto Garcia-Gonzales has been arrested and charged with killing Hein-Nutz in a hit-and-run drunk driving crash on September 18 just about a week before her 25th birthday.

Garcia-Gonzales was reportedly carrying a fake green card along with a fake Social Security card that he likely used to fraudulently gain employment in Colorado.

New details in the case reveal that Garcia-Gonzales had a criminal record but the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had failed on a number of occasions to deport him from the United States.

In particular, Garcia-Gonzales was apprehended crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona in March 2007. At the time, he was given a voluntary order to return to Mexico.

At a later unknown date, Garcia-Gonzales again illegally entered the U.S. via the southern border and settled in Colorado where he was arrested in 2011 for drunk driving. A year later, he was convicted of the drunk driving charge.

In 2013, Garcia-Gonzales was convicted again of drunk driving as well as for a hit-and-run. DHS, though, seemingly never deported Garcia-Gonzales and he remained in Colorado where he is now charged with killing Hein-Nutz.

Hein-Nutz joined the Weld County Sheriff’s Office as a detentions deputy at the county jail in 2018 and said in a Facebook post at the time that the law enforcement job was “what I was meant to do.”

Garcia-Gonzales is currently being held in Weld County on a $500,000 bail. He has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash and reckless driving involving death.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.