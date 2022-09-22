Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) caught flack on Wednesday when he promoted President Joe Biden’s “infrastructure” agenda after previously voting against it.

During an interview with KAMC, Cruz touted the bipartisan work he did in the Senate to push certain amendments in Biden’s infrastructure plan that would specifically benefit West Texas. The senator even later tweeted out the interview, hailing the plan as a “great bipartisan victory.”

“The Ports to Plains highway will run from Laredo all the way up to North Dakota and into Canada. This project will bring jobs to Texas and millions of dollars to the state. A great bipartisan victory!” he tweeted.

The White House pounced on Cruz by pointing out he ultimately voted against the project he was praising.

“Senator Cruz voted against this,” the White House said in response.

In fairness to Cruz, he did address the matter during his interview with KAMC, arguing he only voted against the excess additions put into the bill by Democrats.

“That happens frequently in the United States Senate, where you end up working to get agreement and to pass a particular piece of legislation, but then it gets rolled into a giant bill that has a whole bunch of good things and bad things,” Cruz responded.

“For a decade now, there have been dozens of different pieces of legislation that I wrote, that I got support for, that I got passed into law, but the ultimate vehicle that they got stuck into were other elements that were bad and wasteful and didn’t make sense, so that I vote against the giant mess of a bill but at the same time enact the legislative victory that is focused on jobs in the state of Texas,” he continued.

Cruz spokesman Steve Guest told Breitbart News when asked about the senator championing the democrat agenda: “What Sen. Cruz voted against was a Democrat spending spree that contributed to an economic recession.” Ted Cruz’s press secretary Dave Vasquez likewise told The Hill he “made it possible.”

“Ports-to-Plains could have easily and unanimously passed the Senate as a separate bill, but it was rolled into the pork-filled omnibus package Democrats rammed through Congress,” Vasquez said.