Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ running mate Charlie Bailey was charged on May 5, 2011, with driving under the influence and sentenced to 12 months of probation, 100 hours of community service, and a $1,400 fine, court documents reported by Fox News show.

Bailey was initially pulled over by police for a broken tail light when the officer “detected a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from within the passenger compartment” of the vehicle, according to the arresting officer.

Bailey reportedly refused to comply with a breathalyzer test and was charged with a DUI, the report stated. “I asked Bailey how much he had to drink, and he stated he had consumed one beer and he was giving his friend, Kelly Christian, a ride home,” the officer wrote. “Bailey then became visibly nervous, to the point I could see his hands shaking as he handed me his license. I also observed Bailey’s eyes to be watery in appearance.”

Other than paying the fine, working 100 hours of community service, and serving 12 months of probation for breaking the law, Bailey was additionally ordered to attend a DUI course and a Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Victim Impact Panel to learn from his mistakes.

Bailey is now running for lieutenant governor of Georgia alongside Abrams. “As a lawyer and former Senior Assistant District Attorney, I have spent my career getting justice for Georgians,” Bailey’s campaign website states. “I will fight for public safety to ensure the well-being of Georgia families.”

Abrams, who is running for governor against Gov. Brian Kemp (R), endorsed Bailey in June. “I’m so proud to endorse my friend, Charlie Bailey, to be the next lieutenant governor for the great state of Georgia,” Abrams said

Bailey has framed himself as a radical Democrat just like Abrams. “I am proud to be Leader @staceyabrams’ chosen running mate,” Bailey tweeted to accept Abrams’s endorsement. “Stacey is leading the fight to build One Georgia-where every person has the opportunity to build a better life for their kids than they had.”