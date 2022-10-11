House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has a record $72 million in 2022 ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

McCarthy’s fundraising team raised $20 million between July and September and raised more than $72 million in 2022, a record for the GOP leader. For the 2022 election cycle, McCarthy has raised $145 million.

The Republican leader’s intensive fundraising serves as a war chest Republicans could use to take back the House. Republicans only need to take back a net five seats to take the speaker’s gavel from Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

McCarthy said in a statement on Tuesday, “As we get closer to Election Day, Republicans are charging ahead in our pursuit to take back the House. Thanks to our tremendous supporters we are closer than ever to achieving this goal, and bringing accountability back to our nation’s capital. We need to continue to focus on the end goal, and ensure that come November 8th we finally fire Nancy Pelosi.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) promised on Monday to launch a full-throated investigation into Attorney General Merrick Garland and the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s home. https://t.co/iePaBBCMS8 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 9, 2022

The California conservative said that he transferred $52 million so far during the 2022 cycle to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer (R-MN) told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that Pelosi has been making a worldwide “farewell tour” for months as she travels around the world. He noted that the Democrats’ campaign arm has been financially cutting off vulnerable Democrats for months.

Emmer guaranteed that Republicans would take back control of the House, McCarthy would be speaker, and that GOP could win control of the Senate “at the same time” because of turnout across the country.