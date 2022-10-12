Walker Internal Poll: Herschel Retakes Lead in Georgia

An internal poll for Republican Herschel Walker, running in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), shows the GOP candidate back in the lead amid the release of a handful of polls giving Warnock the edge.

The internal poll for Walker, released on Twitter by Moore Information Group, showed Walker in the lead by two points. Walker led the poll with 46 percent compared to Warnock’s 44 percent. The poll also showed Chase Oliver, the libertarian candidate, with four percent.

The poll was taken on behalf of the Wakers campaign between October 8 and 11, asking 800 likely voters in the Peach State.

The internal Republican poll is one of the first polls to show Walker back in the lead after he faced twin scandals from the media in recent weeks.

The left-wing Daily Beast published allegations claiming that Walker, vocally pro-life, paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009.

Walker denied the Daily Beast story, calling it a “flat-out-lie” and made an appearance on Fox News’s Hannity, saying, “I can tell you right now, I never asked anyone to get an abortion. I never paid for an abortion, and it’s a lie.” This happened while the Republican candidate’s 23-year-old son, Christian, was lashing out on social media, accusing Walker of giving their family “the middle finger.”

Additionally, the New York Times published a piece claiming Walker has been ostracized from the black community in his hometown. Breitbart New’s Ashley Oliver explained:

Times reporter John Branch, who is based in California, used mostly anonymous sources and anecdotes from visiting Walker’s hometown of Wrightsville to generalize that feelings that Walker, a Georgia football legend, is not in touch with the black community are “flowering ahead of November’s election.” “Herschel’s not getting the Black vote because Herschel forgot where he came from. … He’s not part of the Black community,” Branch quoted Curtis Dixon, a black former high school teacher and coach of Walker’s, as saying.

After the “fresh polling” was released, Scott Paradise, Walker’s campaign manager, said, Herschel Walker is leading this race, despite the coordinated left-wing attack last week.”

“We had our single strongest fundraising day of the entire campaign, banking nearly $500k in the last 24 hours. Georgia voters aren’t buying Warnock’s lies,” Paradise added.

The Trafalgar Group, Emerson College, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and University of Georgia Survey Research Center, and Quinnipiac University have all come out with recent Georgia U.S. Senate polls; however, this is the first poll showing Walker in the lead since the media attacks.

Georgia’s U.S. Senate race is critical for Republican chances to retake the U.S. Senate majority in the 2022 midterm elections. The Senate is currently divided 50-50 between the parties, with Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris being the tie-breaking vote. If the GOP could net at least one seat would put the Republicans back in the majority and hinder President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.