Republican Herschel Walker has a one point lead over Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) among likely voters in the battleground race for the United States Senate in Georgia, according to a poll published Wednesday.

The poll, conducted by Fox News among 1,002 registered voters, found that among likely voters, Walker garnered 46 percent while Warnock received 45 percent. Another five percent said they were undecided.

The poll, taken October 26 to October 30, was released less than one week out from Election Day and indicates the race could be headed for a runoff should neither candidate cross the 50 percent threshold required by Georgia law. In that event, a second election would take place December 6.

The poll aligns with nearly every poll published in the last couple of weeks in that it shows the candidates are in a dead heat, separated by single digits and within the margin of error.

The closely watched contest, a matchup between a Georgia football legend and a longtime pastor of Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, has been highly competitive and expensive from the outset, and is one of just a handful that could determine which party controls the Senate next year.

In another recent poll, taken by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Walker also led by one point, again with 46 percent to Warnock’s 45 percent.

Both polls also found that in the state’s other high-profile race, the gubernatorial rematch between Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and Democrat Stacey Abrams, Kemp maintained a commanding lead over Abrams.

In the Fox News poll, Kemp bested Abrams by seven points, 50 percent to 43 percent, among likely voters.

The poll also tested which issues were “most important” to respondents when considering their vote for Senate.

A plurality, 38 percent, said “inflation and higher prices” was their top issue. Eighteen percent said abortion, 12 percent said “election integrity and voting rights,” and six percent said education. The remaining issues landed at five percent or lower.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.