Longtime Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley has a double-digit lead against Democrat challenger Mike Franken, an internal GOP poll shows.

Grassley showed an 11-point lead over Franken in an internal poll taken by the Tarrance Group on behalf of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).

Of the 600 Iowa voters surveyed, 53 percent reported supporting Grassley, while Franken had only 42 percent support. Four percent said they were undecided.

The random sample from the poll showed that the Hawkeye State senator captured 61 percent of independent voters, in addition to maintaining a positive job approval despite his Democrat challenger’s negative ads, according to the polling memo.

The polling memo showed that the incumbent Republican governor also maintained a double-digit lead over her Democrat challenger. Fifty-six percent of the respondents said they support Gov. Kim Reynolds’ reelection effort, compared to 39 percent who said they would vote for Democrat Deidre DeJear and the undecided five percent.

The NRSC-commissioned poll surveyed 600 voters statewide between October 15 and 19, with a 4.1 percent margin of error and 95 percent confidence level.

The NRSC noted that it is an internal poll, in addition to the Emerson College poll and Cygnal poll, which had Grassley leading by 11 points and 14 points, “making it clear” that the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll, which showed him up by only three points, was an outlier.

Additionally, Grassley outraised Franken this cycle by $9.7 million to $8.2 million while also having over double the amount of cash on hand: $3.9 million to $1.3 million.

As a result of the poll, NRSC spokeswoman Lizzie Litzow said, “Iowa GOP voter registration is up, and Senator Chuck Grassley has a comfortable double-digit lead. All signs point to Grassley being re-elected to another term this November.”

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann also noted that “Iowans want an end to Democrat, one-party rule in Washington and to stop the absurd reckless spending championed by every Democrat.”

“Senator Grassley is the original Inflation Fighter and will lead the charge in ending Biden’s reckless spending,” Kaufmann added. “By voting for Republicans up and down the ballot, Iowans can send a strong message to the Democrat Party nationwide.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.