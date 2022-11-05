Watch: Trump Fills Pennsylvania Airport for Dr. Oz as Obama, Biden Rally for John Fetterman Features Empty Seats

A rally for Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), featuring former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden, failed to fill the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, videos posted from the event reveal.

Just days from the highly-contested Pennsylvania Senate election, where Fetterman is facing Republican Mehmet Oz, Obama and Biden were unable to fill the 10,000-seat Liacouras Center in deep blue Philadelphia — echoing a lack of enthusiasm among Democrats this cycle.

Videos posted online from the rally showed entirely empty upper sections as well as empty seats in lower sections that organizers sought to fill:

At the same time, former President Trump managed to fill the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, for a Saturday evening rally for Dr. Oz. Lines for the event started early in the day as supporters lined up to get front-row seats.

