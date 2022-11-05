A rally for Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), featuring former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden, failed to fill the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, videos posted from the event reveal.

Just days from the highly-contested Pennsylvania Senate election, where Fetterman is facing Republican Mehmet Oz, Obama and Biden were unable to fill the 10,000-seat Liacouras Center in deep blue Philadelphia — echoing a lack of enthusiasm among Democrats this cycle.

Videos posted online from the rally showed entirely empty upper sections as well as empty seats in lower sections that organizers sought to fill:

LIVE from the very empty Philly arena where an Obama/Biden Rally is taking place pic.twitter.com/39Wja6UHJB — President Beb! (@presidentbeb) November 5, 2022

Despite the Biden/Obama/Fetterman/Shapiro billing in Philly, dozens of empty seats in the rafters pic.twitter.com/NibgE4dAnP — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 5, 2022

At the same time, former President Trump managed to fill the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, for a Saturday evening rally for Dr. Oz. Lines for the event started early in the day as supporters lined up to get front-row seats.

Pennsylvania making an early STATEMENT just three days before Election Day. Gigantic line at President Donald Trump’s rally in Latrobe. Tons of enthusiasm for @dougmastriano and @DrOz. Do you think Joe Biden could ever draw a crowd like this?@OANN pic.twitter.com/ogz4Z6flTl — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) November 5, 2022

Wow. Crowd erupts into rendition of the national anthem during Trump’s PA rally. pic.twitter.com/kVRECLZdFF — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 6, 2022

