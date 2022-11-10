Abortion — as opposed to the economy, safety, or education — may have been the “real wild card” this midterm election, according to conservative radio legend Michael Savage, who suggested that an “enemy within” may have been behind the poor timing of the Supreme Court’s hearing of the Roe v. Wade abortion case.

On Tuesday night’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “John Bachman Now,” as the results were coming in, Savage called the issue of abortion the “real wild card” in this year’s congressional midterms.

“As a post-election forensic analysis might show, the real wild card in this election is not crime or inflation or education or war — which is what should be driving this election,” he said.

“There’s a fluke in this election and it occurred several months ago,” he added in reference to the striking down of the 1973 abortion case.

Savage expressed outrage over the timing of the decision to hear the landmark case.

“Why would a Republican-dominated Supreme Court have decided to hear the Roe v. Wade abortion case just months before this critical election?” he asked. “Who was it who pushed this forward on the calendar?”

He concluded by suggesting that following a post-election analysis, “we can find out if in fact there’s an enemy within because this is what the wild card will be.”

The conservative radio host had already warned in June that though it was the “right decision,” the timing of the overturning of Roe was “wrong” and a “political disaster” that may have even been the work of “RINOs” [Republicans in Name Only] attempting to “sabotage” Republicans.

At the time, he argued that by introducing the ruling before midterm elections — with the country already “a mess under Joe Biden and the left” — the Republicans “may have just destroyed themselves.”

“We all know that timing is everything and I ask why now? Why galvanize the left?” he asked.

“Who pushed this on the SCOTUS calendar at this time?” he added.

Savage, a New York Times best-selling author, noted that “abortion was not the number one issue for America” prior to the decision.

“We’re worried about the center,” he said. “We’re worried about the women in the middle.”

curse me if you will but by overturning Roe the republicans may have just destroyed themselves! Abortion was NOT the number one issue. Now most women from the all important center, will vote for DEMS. Mark down my words. Even if you detest them. — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) June 24, 2022

Admitting the matter would not “outweigh” soaring gas prices, inflation, and other aspects of the crises currently facing America, Savage highlighted the importance of the center voter bloc.

“I’m talking about that sliver of the center, the independent voters — mainly educated women,” he said. “They’re going to say, ‘Wait a minute now, it’s the Republicans again messing with my body.’”

The Supreme Court’s ruling, which ended the nationwide right to abortion, was seen as one that would galvanize Democrats ahead of the crucial midterm elections that decide who controls Congress.

Following the ruling, an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll showed that 78 percent of Democrats said the court’s decision makes them more likely to vote in the midterms — 24 points higher than Republicans.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had both warned that abortion would be “on the ballot” in November, as analysts predicted the activation of a new constituency of pro-choice voters.

On Wednesday, Richard Hanania, president of the Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology (CSPI), pointed out that since the June Dobbs case, special elections and polls have shifted in favor of Democrats, with pro-abortion initiatives pulling through at higher percentages.

“In August, Kansas voters rejected a pro-life ballot initiative by 18 points,” Hanania explained. “Democrats clearly believed that Dobbs helped their electoral chances, mentioning abortion in television ads more than any other issue.”

This was a historically bad midterm election for Republicans. What explains it? Abortion was on the ballot in five states, and the pro-choice position beat the Democratic candidate every time, sometimes by extremely large margins. https://t.co/awMD4w2PT5 pic.twitter.com/PNxpMOH5yV — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) November 9, 2022

Additionally, exit polls found that for women and nearly half of voters under 30, abortion was the number one issue, with every ballot question concerning the procedure favoring reproductive rights — even in “red” states, including in the GOP stronghold of Kentucky.

In Pennsylvania, which was viewed as a crucial state for Democrats to retain control, abortion was also the top concern for over a third of voters, according to exit polls.

The Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade in June, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures.

The landmark decision has since sparked violent public upheaval across the country, as Democrats, the mainstream media, and members of the far-left continue their attacks on the pro-life movement and its supporters, with left-wing Hollywood agitators Barbra Streisand and Mark Ruffalo both accusing Republicans, Christians, and the U.S. Supreme Court of being the “American Taliban” in the wake of the Court’s ruling.

In September, Savage insisted that Joe Biden is the “worst” president to lead the country during his lifetime, claiming a “criminal enterprise [is] running the country,” as he highlighted the border crisis, the Afghanistan withdrawal, the return to energy dependence, and the “authoritarian” COVID-19 mandate.

In August, he claimed the Biden administration brought a “nightmare” upon America as it “dragged us into the Dark Ages” and “raped half the nation.”

He also deemed the FBI raid on former President Trump’s estate this summer a violation of his Fourth Amendment rights as he slammed hypocritical “liberals” for “cheering” on “fascism.”