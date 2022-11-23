President Joe Biden called for “greater action” on gun control after a Walmart employee with a pistol allegedly killed six people in Chesapeake, Virginia, Tuesday night.

Breitbart News reported that six people were shot and killed around 10 p.m. inside the Chesapeake Walmart and an employee of the store was allegedly the gunman.

CBS News noted that Chesapeake police chief Mark Solesky indicated the gunman used a pistol.

Biden responded to news of the incident by pushing for more gun control.

In a statement released by the White House, Biden lamented the deaths, as they occurred days before Thanksgiving. He then reminded the nation that he signed new gun control laws during the summer of 2022 and intimated the need for even more controls, saying, “This year, I signed the most significant gun reform in a generation, but that is not nearly enough. We must take greater action.”

Breitbart News pointed out that the Biden White House pushed an “assault weapons” ban after the November 13, 2022, handgun attack resulted in the deaths of three of the university’s football players.

WH press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made the gun control push the day after the UVA shooting, saying, “Earlier this year, President Biden signed the most significant gun safety law in nearly three decades, in addition to taking other historic actions. But we must do more. We need to enact an assault weapons ban to get weapons of war off America’s streets. House Democrats acted, and the Senate should follow.”

