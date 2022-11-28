Report: Brian Kemp Files Paperwork to Create Federal PAC

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to create a Political Action Committee (PAC).

Axios reported Sunday the governor initiated the process to create Hardworking Americans Inc., which will “allow the Republican to boost his national profile” as a possible signal for a U.S. Senate run or even a 2024 run.

“Kemp’s unique success defeating a Trump-backed opponent in a primary and a Democrat in a key battleground has made him something of a case study for Republicans. It’s also paved the way for speculation about his future national ambitions,” Axios noted.

“A federal PAC allows Kemp to influence races across the country and donate money to other candidates, including in Republican primaries,” it added.

Should Kemp decide to go federal with his profile, he will likely run for U.S. Senate in 2026 when Democrat John Ossoff faces reelection. Kemp has given no indication of running for president in 2024.

The PAC may also come in handy for the December 6 runoff between Republican Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

“We’re all in to help get Herschel over the goal line and keep Georgia red for years to come!” senior Kemp adviser Cody Hall told Axios in response to the news of the PAC.

Though Kemp distanced himself from Walker during the recent midterm election, in which he beat Democrat challenger Stacey Abrams by a comfortable eight points, he recently came to Walker’s aid last weekend when he cut an ad and even openly campaigned for him. Per the Senate Leadership Fund (SLF):

SLF launched a new advertisement featuring Georgia Governor Brian Kemp for the crucial Georgia runoff. Titled ‘Partner,” the ad will begin airing statewide tomorrow, on Thanksgiving Day. The ad is part of SLF’s previously-announced $14.2 million television, radio, and digital advertising investment in the Georgia runoff election.

No top fundraiser has been announced for the PAC.