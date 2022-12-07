Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) celebrated on Tuesday after it was revealed the defense bill rescinds the vaccine mandate imposed on U.S. military members by the Biden administration, deeming the end of the mandate “a victory for our military” and for “common sense.”

“The COVID vax mandate on our military is ending,” McCarthy declared on social media, explaining that he told President Biden directly last week that it is “time to end your COVID vaccine mandate on our military” and “rehire our service members.”

“The end of the mandate is a victory for our military & for common sense,” he continued, providing a copy of his full statement on the victory.

“While I applaud the end of this onerous mandate — the Biden administration must go further,” McCarthy continued, noting the “negative consequences” the mandate has had on the military.

The Army and Navy, for instance, missed 2022 recruitment goals “by thousands,” he explained, noting that the Defense Department, under Biden’s authority, “discharged 3,300 Marines, 1,800 soldiers, 1,800 sailors, and 900 airmen simply based on their decision to not take the COVID vaccine.”

This, the GOP leader continued, poses a risk to national security. To make things right, the Biden Administration must “correct service records and not stand in the way of reenlisting any service member discharged simply for not taking the COVID vaccine,” McCarthy continued, deeming this a “win” for the military and promising that a U.S. House majority will “work to finally hold the Biden administration accountable and assist the men and women in uniform who were unfairly targeted by this Administration”:

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 The COVID vax mandate on our military is ending. Last week I told Biden directly: it’s time to end your COVID vaccine mandate on our military & rehire our service members. The end of the mandate is a victory for our military & for common sense. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NedBokdwWm — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 7, 2022

“Re-hire all the troops kicked out of our military because of the #COVID19 vaccine mandate. Now,” the House Judiciary GOP said, echoing McCarthy’s sentiments:

Re-hire all the troops kicked out of our military because of the #COVID19 vaccine mandate. Now. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) December 7, 2022

Vaccine mandate for our troops OUT. Your new GOP majority already getting results. Great job, @GOPLeader & @Jim_Jordan. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) December 7, 2022

Indeed, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) had more than one victory. In addition to ending the military vaccine mandate, it also eliminated the media cartel bill, also known as the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) — a massive win for conservatives.

On Wednesday, McCarthy previewed further actions that the GOP will take with a majority, vowing to hold the Biden administration accountable from “day one”: