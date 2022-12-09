American Soccer Reporter Grant Wahl Dies at Qatar World Cup

America soccer reporter Grant Wahl, 49, died suddenly early Saturday while covering a World Cup match in Qatar, the Associated Press reported.

The United States Soccer Federation mourned his death in a statement released shortly after the news broke:

The entire U.S. Soccer Family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl. Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game and its major protagonists: teams, players and coaches and the many personalities that make soccer unlike any sport.

U.S. Soccer Statement On The Passing Of Grant Wahl: pic.twitter.com/CBp1mCK1mQ — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) December 10, 2022

Wahl, a longtime soccer reporter with coverage of multiple World Cups under his belt, was covering the match between Argentina and the Netherlands when he reportedly fell back in his seat and died.

Wahl made headlines at the start of there World Cup after security at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar detained Wahl for nearly 30 minutes when he arrived at the United States’ first tournament game wearing a shirt with a soccer ball and rainbow pattern, showing support for the LGBTQ+ community in a country where homosexuality is outlawed.

Just now: Security guard refusing to let me into the stadium for USA-Wales. “You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed.” pic.twitter.com/TvSGThMYq8 — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) November 21, 2022

Wahl’s brother, Eric, believes he was killed in retaliation for showing support for the LGBTQ+ community, according to a video obtained by TMZ.

“My name is Eric Wahl, I live in Seattle Washington, I’m Grant Wahl’s brother, I’m gay, and the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the world cup,” he said. “My brother was healthy, he told me he received death threats.. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed.”

However, Wahl documented his health issues earlier in the week, prompting a visit to Qatar’s medical clinic.

“My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,” Wahl wrote. “What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.”

Wahl is survived by his wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, a clinical associate professor of medicine at New York University School of Medicine and CBS News contributor.

“I am so thankful for the support of my husband Grant Wahl’s soccer family & of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight,” Gounder tweeted. “I’m in complete shock.”

I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight. I'm in complete shock. https://t.co/OB3IzOxGlE — Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA 🇺 (@celinegounder) December 10, 2022

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.