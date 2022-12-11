President Joe Biden’s administration has drastically cut the number of illegal aliens being deported from towns and cities across the United States — some by more than 90 percent.

Twice last year, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued so-called “sanctuary country” orders — now being challenged in court — that ensured most of the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens were not eligible for arrest and deportation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

A number of counties across the U.S. have a large illegal alien population and thus have typically seen far more deportations over the years compared to other counties.

Public records obtained by the Center for Immigration Studies, though, show that the Biden administration has cut deportations of illegal aliens in all but two of the nation’s highest volume counties when comparing months in 2021 to the same period in 2019.

Most significantly, Biden’s DHS cut deportations by more than 90 percent in four of these 50 highest volume counties: Gwinnett County, Georgia; Plymouth County, Massachusetts; Bergen County, New Jersey; and Kankakee County, Illinois. Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Illinois are all sanctuary states.

Whereas more than 520 illegal aliens were deported from Gwinnett County, Georgia, from January to September 2019, in those same months under Biden in 2021, only 53 illegal aliens were deported.

In nine of the top 50 highest volume counties, the Biden administration cut deportations in 2021 by more than 80 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

For instance, in El Paso, Texas, more than 4,700 illegal aliens were deported in the first nine months of 2019, less than 670 illegal aliens were deported during the same period in 2021 under Biden’s DHS.

As Breitbart News reported, federal records shows the number of illegal aliens arrested by local law enforcement and deported from the U.S. has dropped by more than 70 percent under Bidden compared to 2019.

The decline in deportations for criminal illegal aliens has dropped in all local crime categories, records reveal, including a 57 percent decline in deportations for illegal aliens accused of murder, a 75 percent decline for those accused of kidnapping, a 91 percent decline for those accused of sex crimes, a 60 percent decline for those accused of sexual assault, and an 86 percent decline for those accused of burglary.

