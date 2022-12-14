President Joe Biden has appeared lost in public view at least ten times since taking office.

Eight of the moments have come after Biden has completed a speech.

The president’s appearance of being disoriented has raised concerns that Biden, 80, is too old to run for a second term. If Biden won reelection in 2024, he would be 86 years old, the oldest president in U.S. history.

Polling reveals 58 percent of Americans believe Biden should receive at least a cognitive test. Less than 25 percent of voters strongly believe Biden is mentally fit, healthy, and stable.

1) December 12, 2022

At a Monday Toys for Tots event with the United States Marine Corps Reserve in Arlington, Virginia, Biden asked a child which way he should exit the stage after completing his speech:

WATCH: Biden asks, "Which Way Do We Go?" as he walks off the stage, appearing lost and confused. He is UNFIT for office! Take Action ➡️ https://t.co/Jwct9Qa8aQ pic.twitter.com/K9V1a0Fjsu — ACT For America (@ACTforAmerica) December 12, 2022

2) September 21, 2022

After speaking at the Global Fund Conference in New York, Biden walk to one side of the stage, uncertain if he should exit left or right:

3) October 20, 2022

At a Pittsburgh rally, Biden first looked to exit left before quickly walking to the right after performing a spin around:

An awkward exit for Joe Biden after today’s speech pic.twitter.com/xRvYy6HKuh — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) October 20, 2022

4) April 5, 2022

President Joe Biden welcomed former President Barack Obama to the White House to celebrate the Affordable Care Act. After the event, Biden appears lost and frustrated on stage that nobody was speaking to him. The attendees gathered around Obama:

Literally no one wants to talk to Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/ApZ2saHt71 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 5, 2022

5) October 24, 2022

On the White House grounds, Biden appears to not know which way he should walk to enter the building. He first walked one way before turning around to follow first lady Jill Biden in the opposite direction:

Joe Biden Gripes About Lack of Freedom After Secret Service Stops Him from Wandering Off pic.twitter.com/ngjcLQMgfz — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 26, 2022

6) September 11, 2021

Video footage shows Biden attending an event at Brookland Middle School in Washington, DC, with Jill Biden. During Jill Biden’s remarks, Biden wonders off to the right and out of the frame:

7) September 28, 2022

After a White House event in the Rose Garden, Biden appears to ask Jill Biden which way he should walk upon the completion of the event:

NOW – Jill to Joe Biden: "You go down this way."pic.twitter.com/oOlys2oLW4 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 28, 2022

8) February 2, 2022:

After a relaunch of the “Cancer Moonshot” initiative, Joe Biden appears confused about which way he should exit the stage. He first walked to the right side near Jill Biden before quickly turning around to exit left:

Joe Brandon forgets his mask, roams around the White House— breathing on people and shaking their hands. Sen. Klobuchar is caught on camera seemingly reminding him. WATCH. pic.twitter.com/FUmJMMxwr3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 2, 2022

9) September 29, 2022

After speaking at FEMA’s headquarters, Joe Biden appears to aimlessly walk off while FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell appears to reach out, failing to gain his attention:



10) July 2022

After arriving in Israel, Biden appears lost on the tarmac with reporters looking to take a photo of the receptive delegation:

JOE BIDEN in Israel: "What am I doing now?" pic.twitter.com/liBEsBsz2f — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2022

