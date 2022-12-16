Poll: Trump Continues to Outperform Biden on Key Issues

Former President Donald Trump is continuing to outperform President Joe Biden on a number of key issues facing the country nearly two years after leaving the White House, the November Harvard CAPS Harris poll found.

Biden’s overall approval rating remains underwater, as 54 percent disapprove of Biden’s job as president. Further, 60 percent of Americans believe the country is headed on the wrong track, even after the 2022 midterm elections.

Meanwhile, the perception of Biden’s handling of key issues facing the country remains poor. Just 39 percent, for example, approve of Biden’s handling of the U.S. economy — down from a high of 62 percent who approved in May 2021. Notably, Trump still saw a majority approval on the economy during his last month in office. In January 2021, 56 percent approved of his handling of the economy. Trump also enjoyed a majority approval on stimulating jobs, fighting terrorism, immigration, and foreign affairs, prior to leaving. Biden, however, is not seeing these same figures.

Stimulating Jobs

Trump January 2021: 58 percent approve

Biden November 2022: 46 percent approve

Fighting Terrorism

Trump January 2021: 55 percent approve

Biden November 2022: 45 percent approve

Immigration

Trump January 2021: 52 percent approve

Biden November 2022: 40 percent approve

Administering the Government

Trump January 2021: 49 percent approve

Biden November 2022: 44 percent approve

As has been consistent in other Harvard CAPS Harris surveys, Biden only bests Trump in one area — handling the coronavirus, garnering 54 percent approval to Trump’s 47 percent in January 2021.

While the survey did not measure Trump’s approval on dealing with violence in the country or inflation — the latter particularly, as inflation did not skyrocket until Biden took office and Democrats took both chambers — Biden is failing to see significant support, as just 40 percent approve of his handling of violence and crime and 39 percent approve of his handling of inflation.

The survey was taken November 16-17, 2022, among 2,212 registered voters.

It comes as Biden continues to double down on disastrous policies. For instance, his administration has slashed the number of illegal alien deportations in cities across the United States.

As Breitbart News reported:

Most significantly, Biden’s DHS cut deportations by more than 90 percent in four of these 50 highest volume counties: Gwinnett County, Georgia; Plymouth County, Massachusetts; Bergen County, New Jersey; and Kankakee County, Illinois. Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Illinois are all sanctuary states.

Further, Biden made it clear post-midterm elections that he plans to do “nothing” different for the last two years of his first term, claiming that Americans are “just finding out” what his administration is doing and expressing confidence that they will support his administration and Democrats more as they discover their desired policies. One of his proud agenda items includes a ban on so-called “assault weapons,” which Biden said he will “try like the devil” to make happen.