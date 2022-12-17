New York Attorney General Letitia James’ (D) former aide is suing the official over an alleged coverup of sexual harassment and sexual assault by the former chief of staff, who recently resigned.

According to the lawsuit, 33-year-old Sofia Quintanar accused Ibrahim Khan of putting his tongue down her throat during a Brooklyn fundraiser in November last year, Fox News reported Thursday.

“She alleges that James covered up the alleged assault and then made misleading statements to the media ‘that he was on vacation, or with a sick relative when in fact, he had been suspended for nearly two months,’ the lawsuit said,” the outlet continued.

In a statement, Quintanar said she feared what would happen to her career but wanted to do what was right. Qintanar has also claimed James was not as aggressive in this case as she was while investigating disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), CBS New York reported December 7:

In August 2021, James announced Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees and in doing so violated federal and state law, a determination made after an extensive investigation, Breitbart News reported at the time.

A few weeks ago, Khan stepped down once James hired an outside law firm to look into the issue. She later said the investigation concluded the man had engaged in sexual misconduct.

“The Office of Attorney General has protocols in place to thoroughly investigate any allegation of misconduct. The office takes these matters with the utmost seriousness and this situation is no different,” a spokesperson said following his resignation:

After working for James’ office in 2020, Quintanar left to work for Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s reelection campaign the following year. Following his success, she later began searching for another position and attended the fundraiser.

At the event, Khan allegedly tried to kiss her and Quintanar questioned his actions, the Fox report continued:

Khan then allegedly leaned in for another kiss before he was rebuffed again, the complaint said. Quintanar initially decided not to file a complaint against Khan, fearing he would use his influence and political connections to damage her career, the suit said. She also worried that Khan would claim the interaction was consensual. She said she later learned that he had allegedly acted improperly with other women.

The outlet noted the young woman is seeking unspecified damages in the lawsuit.