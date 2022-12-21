Omnibus Bill Earmarks $11+ Million for LGBT-Related Projects

LGBTQ+ agenda
iStock/Getty Images
Katherine Hamilton

The 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill unveiled by Democrats in the middle of the night on Tuesday includes more than $11 million for LGBT-themed projects, the Washington Stand first reported.

Lawmakers released the spending bill ahead of a potential government shutdown on Friday, giving themselves only a few days to parse through thousands of pages of tax-payer funded proposals. Tucked in those thousands of pages of special interest LGBT-themed spending, which includes funding for projects like “pride centers” and other gender ideology-saturated items.

LGBT-themed projects in the spending bill include:

  • $1.2 million to San Diego Community College for “centers to support LGBT students.”
  • $1 million for Zora’s House in Ohio, which describes itself as a “coworking and community space built by and for women and gender expansive people of color.”
  • $3 million for the American LGBTQ+ Museum in New York City.
  • $1 million for “LGBT special services program as a part of the VAWA grant funding.”
  • $250,000 for “Our Lives Matter,” a gay rights law archive in Wisconsin.
  • $750,000 for the “TransLatin@ Coalition” to provide “workforce development programs and supportive services for Transgender and Gender nonconforming and Intersex (TGI) immigrant women in Los Angeles.”
  • $105,000 for a mentoring program for LGBT youth in the greater Pittsburg area.
  • $856,000 for an “LGBT Center” in New York.
  • $523,345 for Compass LGBT Youth and Social Services programing.
  • $113,520 for an LGBT Center of Greater Reading, Pennsylvania.
  • $500,000 to create a position for Special Advisor to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQIA+ persons.
  • $1.5 million for an LGBT+ community center new home project in New York.
  • $750,000 for “LGBT and Gender Non-Conforming housing” in Albany, New York.

The Daily Signal also found earmarks for “diversity, equity, and inclusion” projects, in addition to the many LGBT-themed projects.

File/Viewers watch the Dykes That Ride motorcycle riders go past to start the 45th annual Seattle Pride Parade Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Seattle.  (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

For example, $477,000 will go to the “Equity Institute” in Rhode Island, which allegedly “indoctrinate[s] teachers” with “antiracism virtual labs.”

Two million dollars will go to “MLK Labor” in Washington, $956,000 for “The Equity Incubator at the Universities at Shady Grove” in Maryland, and $791,200 for “equitable energy resilience and EV infrastructure” in Sonoma, California.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.