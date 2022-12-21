Omnibus Bill Earmarks $11+ Million for LGBT-Related Projects

The 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill unveiled by Democrats in the middle of the night on Tuesday includes more than $11 million for LGBT-themed projects, the Washington Stand first reported.

Lawmakers released the spending bill ahead of a potential government shutdown on Friday, giving themselves only a few days to parse through thousands of pages of tax-payer funded proposals. Tucked in those thousands of pages of special interest LGBT-themed spending, which includes funding for projects like “pride centers” and other gender ideology-saturated items.

LGBT-themed projects in the spending bill include:

$1.2 million to San Diego Community College for “centers to support LGBT students.”

$1 million for Zora’s House in Ohio, which describes itself as a “coworking and community space built by and for women and gender expansive people of color.”

$3 million for the American LGBTQ+ Museum in New York City.

$1 million for “LGBT special services program as a part of the VAWA grant funding.”

$250,000 for “Our Lives Matter,” a gay rights law archive in Wisconsin.

$750,000 for the “TransLatin@ Coalition” to provide “workforce development programs and supportive services for Transgender and Gender nonconforming and Intersex (TGI) immigrant women in Los Angeles.”

$105,000 for a mentoring program for LGBT youth in the greater Pittsburg area.

$856,000 for an “LGBT Center” in New York.

$523,345 for Compass LGBT Youth and Social Services programing.

$113,520 for an LGBT Center of Greater Reading, Pennsylvania.

$500,000 to create a position for Special Advisor to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQIA+ persons.

$1.5 million for an LGBT+ community center new home project in New York.

$750,000 for “LGBT and Gender Non-Conforming housing” in Albany, New York.

The Daily Signal also found earmarks for “diversity, equity, and inclusion” projects, in addition to the many LGBT-themed projects.

For example, $477,000 will go to the “Equity Institute” in Rhode Island, which allegedly “indoctrinate[s] teachers” with “antiracism virtual labs.”

Two million dollars will go to “MLK Labor” in Washington, $956,000 for “The Equity Incubator at the Universities at Shady Grove” in Maryland, and $791,200 for “equitable energy resilience and EV infrastructure” in Sonoma, California.