Omnibus Bill Earmarks $11+ Million for LGBT-Related Projects

The 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill unveiled by Democrats in the middle of the night on Tuesday includes more than $11 million for LGBT-themed projects, the Washington Stand first reported.
Lawmakers released the spending bill ahead of a potential government shutdown on Friday, giving themselves only a few days to parse through thousands of pages of tax-payer funded proposals. Tucked in those thousands of pages of special interest LGBT-themed spending, which includes funding for projects like “pride centers” and other gender ideology-saturated items.
LGBT-themed projects in the spending bill include:
- $1.2 million to San Diego Community College for “centers to support LGBT students.”
- $1 million for Zora’s House in Ohio, which describes itself as a “coworking and community space built by and for women and gender expansive people of color.”
- $3 million for the American LGBTQ+ Museum in New York City.
- $1 million for “LGBT special services program as a part of the VAWA grant funding.”
- $250,000 for “Our Lives Matter,” a gay rights law archive in Wisconsin.
- $750,000 for the “TransLatin@ Coalition” to provide “workforce development programs and supportive services for Transgender and Gender nonconforming and Intersex (TGI) immigrant women in Los Angeles.”
- $105,000 for a mentoring program for LGBT youth in the greater Pittsburg area.
- $856,000 for an “LGBT Center” in New York.
- $523,345 for Compass LGBT Youth and Social Services programing.
- $113,520 for an LGBT Center of Greater Reading, Pennsylvania.
- $500,000 to create a position for Special Advisor to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQIA+ persons.
- $1.5 million for an LGBT+ community center new home project in New York.
- $750,000 for “LGBT and Gender Non-Conforming housing” in Albany, New York.
The Daily Signal also found earmarks for “diversity, equity, and inclusion” projects, in addition to the many LGBT-themed projects.
For example, $477,000 will go to the “Equity Institute” in Rhode Island, which allegedly “indoctrinate[s] teachers” with “antiracism virtual labs.”
Two million dollars will go to “MLK Labor” in Washington, $956,000 for “The Equity Incubator at the Universities at Shady Grove” in Maryland, and $791,200 for “equitable energy resilience and EV infrastructure” in Sonoma, California.
