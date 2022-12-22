Nolte: Volodymyr Zelensky Plays Our Corrupt Elites like a Fiddle

If Volodymyr Zelensky ever gets tired of being president of Ukraine, Breitbart News should hire him to decode just how corrupt, dangerous, and grotesque America’s self-appointed elites are.

Boy, does he have their number.

I have no issue whatsoever with Zelensky. He’s facing an existential threat from Russia and doing everything he can to save his country. Good for him. I wish Joe Biden and the rest of the establishment loved America even half as much as Zelensky loves Ukraine.

And what Zelensky is doing is perfect; it’s genius…

Zelensky understands just how shallow, pathetic, grasping, insecure, and easily manipulated America’s media, entertainment, and political establishment are and how to control those character deficits to his advantage.

This patriot and former comedian has transformed himself into the precise thing he must be to get what he wants, and that’s a status symbol of virtue.

Zelensky knows what happened to America, how Trump ushered in an era of social panic and conformity. He knows we are now a country run by frightened and empty fools who form an unquestioning consensus about what’s virtuous (Black Lives Matter, Fauci, #MeToo) and then fall all over themselves to worship and cater to it while ignoring its excesses and lies. What a spectacle it is watching everyone in a mad rush to top one another to prove their virtue, fealty, and loyalty to the latest symbol of status.

Zelensky understands this, and that’s why he has perfectly positioned himself as The New Thing, Today’s Totem of Virtue: Russia evil. Putin evil. Look at me in Vogue — see, I’m just like you! Watch me parade around like Fidel Castro in military attire. You guys loved Fidel, amiright?

Zelensky has brilliantly — brilliantly! — positioned himself to be The Thing Through Which The Establishment Proves Its Purity.

That means the only questions anyone dares ask about Zelensky and Ukraine are…

Who can give Ukraine the most money?

Who can give Ukraine the most weapons?

Who can give Ukraine the most praise?

Who can lick Zelensky’s boots the cleanest?

Zelensky is getting everything he wants and more, including America flirting with nuclear war. Why? Because he was savvy enough to crack the code of the shallow, insecure, conformist idiots we elect and reelect as our leaders.

The man is a genius.

I don’t blame him. I blame us, our politicians, and the voters who put them in office.

Don’t blame Zelensky if the nukes start flying. He’s just trying to save his country. Good for him. No, if the nukes start flying, blame Joe Biden, CNN, Mitch McConnell, the Washington Post, Nancy Pelosi, the New York Times, Lindsey Graham, and the rest… Blame the morons who virtue-signaled us into Armageddon — not to save a country, but to retain their precious status among the worst people in the world.

