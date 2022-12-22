President Joe Biden’s Health and Human Services (HHS) has been flying young border crossers into the United States “like items for delivery,” a watchdog group says after obtaining federal documents showing the extent of the nighttime flights.

In May 2021, Judicial Watch requested HHS documents pertaining to the Biden administration’s Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) program where thousands are being flown to multiple states after arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

HHS was forced to hand over the related documents after Judicial Watch filed suit against the agency for previously refusing to do so.

The documents reveal the extent to which the Biden administration has been flying UACs into various smaller domestic airports across Tennessee, California, New Jersey, and Oklahoma via private companies who are raking in millions from taxpayer-funded contracts.

“These shocking documents forced out by a Judicial Watch lawsuit show the Biden administration effectively trafficking unaccompanied alien children, dropping them off in city after city like items for delivery,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement

In some cases, the documents show, private companies contracted by HHS make multiple stops to drop off UACs to various shelters — stopping in San Diego, California, before heading to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, then to Chattanooga, Tennessee, and finally to Newark, New Jersey.

At each stop, the companies had buses lined up for UACs to be transferred.

Other such flights are more direct like one that occurred last year that bused UACs from McAllen, Texas, to El Paso, Texas, then flew them to Newark where buses were awaiting their arrival.

In another night flight, documents show that UACs were transported in the middle of the night in Dallas, Texas. Most of the UACs are ending up in shelters, such as those that were sent to La Casa de Sidney, Lincoln Hall Boys’ Haven, Children’s Home of Kingston, Children’s Village Shelter, and Cayuga Center TFC in Tennessee.

“The Biden open borders crisis is resulting in the most massive child and human trafficking operation ever,” Fitton said.

From October 2021 to August 2022, nearly 120,000 UACs were resettled across the U.S. — including about 17,600 in Texas, more than 4,500 in North Carolina, about 6,100 in New Jersey, more than 2,500 in Massachusetts, over 3,200 in Louisiana, nearly 5,000 in Georgia, nearly 12,400 in Florida, more than 12,800 in California, and almost 2,300 in Alabama.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.