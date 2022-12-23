First Blizzard Reported at Cincinnati Airport in 44 Years

The winter storm sweeping the U.S. is making history, as Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is recording its first blizzard in over four decades.

The winter storm sweeping the U.S. is expected to continue to bring what the National Weather Service (NWS) describes as “widespread disruptions to large portions of the nation heading into the holiday weekend.” And indeed, as of 10:45 a.m. Eastern, over 3,600 U.S. flights had been cancelled and 2,600 more were delayed on Friday alone.

The storm has also spurred historic temperature drops, as some places, such as Denver, Colorado, saw a 68-degree swing in temperature in the matter of a single day. Within that, it experienced a 37-degree drop in the span of an hour.

Similarly, Cheyenne, Wyoming, made history on Wednesday after recording what AccuWeather described as the “greatest one-hour temperature drop on record,” plummeting 40 degrees — 43 degrees to 3 degrees — in the span of 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Tri-State area also experienced a historic drop in temperature, plummeting 39 degrees in a six-hour time span.

Additionally, according to Fox 19, it is the “first time in 44 years that a blizzard was recorded at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.”

The NWS noted on Friday that over 200 million people in the U.S. — well over half the U.S. population — are under some sort of winter advisory or warning. That includes 181 million who are under wind chill warnings or advisories and 11 million under a blizzard warning.

The historic winter storm comes months after October’s cold snap, which saw over 100 million Americans under freeze or frost alerts.