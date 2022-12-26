Mitch McConnell Declares $45 Billion in Aid to Ukraine ‘Morally Right’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) declared $45 billion in aid to Ukraine “morally right” on Christmas Eve.

“Continuing our support for Ukraine is morally right, but it is not only that. It is also a direct investment in cold, hard, American interests,” McConnell wrote, posting a picture with himself and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Eighteen Senate Republicans, including McConnell, helped pass a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that contained $45 billion in aid to Ukraine. The passage of the omnibus spending bill means that America has granted over $110 billion in aid to help the country’s battle with Russia.

The 18 Senate Republicans include:

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO)

Sen. John Boozman (R-AR)

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME)

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX)

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK)

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS)

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH)

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT)

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD)

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL)

Sen. John Thune (R-SD)

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS)

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN)

The omnibus spending bill not only grants aid to Ukraine, but also designates a part of the national capital as the Ukrainian Independence Park.

Former President Donald Trump, prior to the vote on the omnibus, urged Republicans to vote against the gargantuan bill.

“Every single Republican should vote no on the ludicrous, unacceptable $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill. It’s a disaster for our country. And it also happens to be a disaster for the Republican Party because they can stop it,” Trump explained in a video released on Truth Social.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.